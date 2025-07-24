Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Radware in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of RDWR opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Radware has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $72.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

