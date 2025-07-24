JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Shares Up 4.7% – Time to Buy?

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 25,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 75,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0077 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.01.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

