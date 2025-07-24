JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI) Stock Price Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

JBDI Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.98. 39,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,048,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

JBDI Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

JBDI Company Profile

JBDI Holdings Limited engages in the trading of reconditioned and recycling containers in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region. The company offers reconditioning and recycling drums, including open top drums, metal drums, plastic drums, plastic carboys, and intermediate bulk containers, as well as new drums, and collects waste drums and related products.

