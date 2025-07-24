Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Holdings Boosted by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,024 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.11% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $21,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,374,000 after purchasing an additional 948,584 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,319,000 after acquiring an additional 909,482 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,940,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,543,000 after buying an additional 932,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,569,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,698,000 after purchasing an additional 373,799 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

