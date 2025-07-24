James Michael May Sells 2,177 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 6.0%

NEE stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average is $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $150.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

