Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,625 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 438,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 35,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,818,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,500,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $614,763,000 after acquiring an additional 193,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 36,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.47. 572,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,492. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.679 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.