Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. CocaCola makes up approximately 1.1% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $69.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,332,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.07.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

