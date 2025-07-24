Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $7.09 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 1.4% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.9% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 204.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 37,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,288 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 23.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $31.79. 708,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Argus raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

