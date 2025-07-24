Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,851,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,107,000 after purchasing an additional 630,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,436,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,622,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 196,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.68. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

