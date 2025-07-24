Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,244,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,766,000 after buying an additional 126,980 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $2,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,407,000 after buying an additional 5,859,104 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $20.46. 1,927,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,921,407. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 314.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.