J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,148,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,356 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,730.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 73,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

