J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Dover by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 24.1% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE DOV opened at $190.97 on Thursday. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 28.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Dover

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.