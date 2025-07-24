iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $147,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $383,000.

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $47.47 on Thursday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

