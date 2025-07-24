iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $425,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

