iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,865,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 178,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.04 and a 12 month high of $111.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.93.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

