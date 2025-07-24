iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Reduced by BG Investment Services Inc.

BG Investment Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 5.2% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after buying an additional 4,699,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,968,000 after acquiring an additional 354,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,831,000 after acquiring an additional 671,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $199.03 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.14 and a 200 day moving average of $188.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

