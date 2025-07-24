iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $93.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.11. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

