iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Lowered by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,147 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 247,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after purchasing an additional 62,049 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 132,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 179,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 17.7%

BATS:EFG opened at $113.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day moving average is $104.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

