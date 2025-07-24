iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,943,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,190.3% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 395,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 378,589 shares during the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,102,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 170,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,741,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ICLN opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.1396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

