iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Increased by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.35 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.91. The company has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

