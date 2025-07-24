iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,264,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,394. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.32. The company has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.