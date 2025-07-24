iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Sunbeam Capital Management LLC

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 16.0% of Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $637.66. 129,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,249,626. The firm has a market cap of $642.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $586.75. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $638.38.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

