iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Reduced by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,014 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

IVV opened at $637.33 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $638.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $608.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.75. The company has a market cap of $642.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

