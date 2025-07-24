iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC

Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 15.9% of Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $94.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

