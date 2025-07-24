iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post earnings of ($0.53) per share and revenue of $173.94 million for the quarter. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.04% and a negative net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $134.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.41. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $157.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.18.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,050. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Minang Turakhia sold 1,420 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $206,482.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,018,956.13. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,356 shares of company stock worth $796,882. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 423.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,408,000 after buying an additional 108,941 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRTC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $160.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.30.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

