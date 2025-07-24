Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $12.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOVA. UBS Group downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IOVA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,777,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,571,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,846 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,281,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.85. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $49.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 176.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6795.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.