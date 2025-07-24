Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $12.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.22.
Several brokerages have weighed in on IOVA. UBS Group downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.85. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $49.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 176.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6795.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.
