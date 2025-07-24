Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Shares Bought by NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of IDHQ opened at $33.40 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $480.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

