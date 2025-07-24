Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Position Increased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,231,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,474,000 after buying an additional 20,551 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,211,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,553,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,956,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,545,000 after purchasing an additional 92,221 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,570,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,021,000 after buying an additional 102,901 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,981,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 1.1%
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $105.81 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.45.
About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
