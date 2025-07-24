Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Lifted by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,931,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,754,000 after buying an additional 374,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

