Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Boosted by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Forge Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Forge Financial Services LLC now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 163,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSP opened at $187.43 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.03.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

