Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stake Raised by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 114,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,148,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,833,000 after buying an additional 2,359,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.16 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27.
About Invesco Preferred ETF
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
