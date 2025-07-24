Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stake Raised by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 114,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,148,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,833,000 after buying an additional 2,359,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.16 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.