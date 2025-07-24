Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Sold by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613,313 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BSCR stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

