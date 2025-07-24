Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). In a filing disclosed on June 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Intuit stock on May 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 5/12/2025.

Intuit Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $776.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $750.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $653.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $790.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $800.55.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total transaction of $19,293,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,291. This represents a 52.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,808,208.55. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

