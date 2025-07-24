International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 54.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Paper to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.1%.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Paper stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 100.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

