International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Boosted by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,062,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 32,302 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 5.1% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 1.59% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $315,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $185,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,812.93. This represents a 41.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 4,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.05 per share, with a total value of $342,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,280.80. The trade was a 140.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:IFF opened at $77.53 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.44.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.93%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

