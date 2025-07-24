International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lessened by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 3.7% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Trading Down 8.1%

NYSE IBM traded down $22.84 on Thursday, reaching $259.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,430,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $181.81 and a 12-month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.