Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells 541 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 541 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $75,799.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,690.73. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Qualys Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $140.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.56. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 688,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,394,000 after buying an additional 338,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Qualys by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,003,000 after purchasing an additional 308,635 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $27,086,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 53.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 499,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,849,000 after acquiring an additional 173,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,721,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qualys

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.