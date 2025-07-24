Insider Selling: MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) Major Shareholder Sells $66,948.75 in Stock

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gary Eugene Strahan sold 89,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $66,948.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,724,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,263.25. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gary Eugene Strahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 18th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 34,959 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $26,219.25.

On Thursday, July 17th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 363 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $294.03.

On Monday, July 7th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 26,969 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $18,069.23.

On Monday, June 23rd, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 76,711 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $42,191.05.

On Friday, June 20th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 21,470 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $14,170.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 8,350 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $6,179.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 3,500 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $2,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 3,000 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $2,430.00.

MultiSensor AI Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of MSAI stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Institutional Trading of MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI ( NASDAQ:MSAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. MultiSensor AI had a negative return on equity of 175.08% and a negative net margin of 349.52%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MultiSensor AI by 310,500.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MultiSensor AI by 130.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 49,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MultiSensor AI by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

Further Reading

