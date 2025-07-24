Insider Selling: MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) Major Shareholder Sells $26,219.25 in Stock

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gary Eugene Strahan sold 34,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $26,219.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,813,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,360,212. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gary Eugene Strahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 89,265 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $66,948.75.

On Thursday, July 17th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 363 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $294.03.

On Monday, July 7th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 26,969 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $18,069.23.

On Monday, June 23rd, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 76,711 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $42,191.05.

On Friday, June 20th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 21,470 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $14,170.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 8,350 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $6,179.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 3,500 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $2,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 3,000 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $2,430.00.

NASDAQ:MSAI opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

MultiSensor AI ( NASDAQ:MSAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiSensor AI had a negative return on equity of 175.08% and a negative net margin of 349.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MultiSensor AI by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MultiSensor AI by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 49,014 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MultiSensor AI by 310,500.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MultiSensor AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MultiSensor AI in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

