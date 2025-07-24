Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $10,666.56 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Steven P. Coen sold 1,084 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $10,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,081.36. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of DNA stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.35). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 198.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.35%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 667.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

