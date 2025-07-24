Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells $14,680.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $14,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,066 shares in the company, valued at $738,844.40. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, July 17th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 3,877 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $284,881.96.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 100 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $7,350.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $390,200.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $68.39 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $117.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average is $67.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORT

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.