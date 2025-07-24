Insider Selling: BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Sells 21,180 Shares of Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $223,660.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,521,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,895.36. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Monday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,255 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $223,390.05.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,933 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $52,980.42.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 7,132 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $76,954.28.

On Monday, July 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 46,385 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $502,349.55.

On Friday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,505 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $156,363.90.

On Thursday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,116 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $153,299.76.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,849 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $279,944.67.

On Monday, July 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,054 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $33,196.98.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,982 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $368,704.70.

On Monday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 43,937 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $474,519.60.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BFZ opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFZ. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.