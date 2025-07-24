Insider Selling: Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) CEO Sells $7,597,068.11 in Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 80,503 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $7,597,068.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 495,757 shares in the company, valued at $46,784,588.09. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jitendra Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Jitendra Mohan sold 76,258 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $8,595,801.76.

On Friday, July 18th, Jitendra Mohan sold 45,755 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $4,586,938.75.

On Thursday, July 10th, Jitendra Mohan sold 11,282 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,155,953.72.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Jitendra Mohan sold 6,982 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $698,269.82.

On Friday, June 20th, Jitendra Mohan sold 52,743 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $5,319,658.98.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Jitendra Mohan sold 106,510 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $10,069,455.40.

On Thursday, May 29th, Jitendra Mohan sold 14,200 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00.

On Monday, May 19th, Jitendra Mohan sold 128,250 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $11,545,065.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Jitendra Mohan sold 91,337 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $8,281,525.79.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Jitendra Mohan sold 75,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $6,817,500.00.

Astera Labs Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of ALAB opened at $119.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.18. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.80 and a 200-day moving average of $86.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 2,824.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 154,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 149,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,644,000 after buying an additional 792,153 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 75.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Astera Labs by 73.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

