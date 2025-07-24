Insider Buying: Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Insider Purchases £9,999.99 in Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Highfield acquired 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £9,999.99 ($13,586.94).

Shares of Coats Group stock opened at GBX 75 ($1.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 81.23. Coats Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 64.80 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 104.20 ($1.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on COA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.49) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.70) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data and the environment.

