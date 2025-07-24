Insider Buying: Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Insider Acquires 324,675 Shares of Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) insider David Paja purchased 324,675 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £249,999.75 ($339,673.57).

David Paja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, David Paja acquired 150,000 shares of Coats Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £112,500 ($152,853.26).

Coats Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of LON COA opened at GBX 75 ($1.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 81.23. Coats Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 64.80 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 104.20 ($1.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.49) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

About Coats Group

Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data and the environment.

