Insider Buying: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Major Shareholder Acquires $186,389.40 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Innovation Ltd Panacea bought 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $186,389.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,014,000. The trade was a 1.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $18.71.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $6.57. The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -10.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
