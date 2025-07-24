IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) & News (NASDAQ:NWS) Head-To-Head Analysis

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) and News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IMAX and News”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get IMAX alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAX $352.21 million 4.42 $26.06 million $0.47 61.57 News $10.09 billion 1.89 $266.00 million $0.86 39.24

Volatility and Risk

News has higher revenue and earnings than IMAX. News is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMAX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

IMAX has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, News has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IMAX and News’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAX 6.98% 7.79% 3.42% News 5.18% 5.64% 3.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of IMAX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of News shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of IMAX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of News shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IMAX and News, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAX 0 1 8 1 3.00 News 0 0 0 2 4.00

IMAX presently has a consensus price target of $31.70, indicating a potential upside of 9.55%. Given IMAX’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IMAX is more favorable than News.

Summary

IMAX beats News on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies. It also offers preventative and emergency maintenance services and quality monitoring to the IMAX network; film post-production services; and IMAX film and digital cameras to content creators. In addition, the company engages in the distribution of large-format documentary films to institutional theaters, as well as live performances and interactive events with artists and creators; after-market sales of IMAX System parts and 3D glasses; sale or lease of IMAX theater systems; provision of management services to three other theaters, as well as production advice and technical assistance to documentary and Hollywood filmmakers; and rental of company’s proprietary 2D and 3D large-format film cameras. The company markets its theater systems through a direct sales force and marketing staff to science and natural history museums, zoos, aquaria, and other educational and cultural centers, as well as theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions. It offers its services under the IMAX, IMAX 3D, Experience It In IMAX, The IMAX Experience, DMR, Filmed For IMAXTM, IMAX Live, IMAX Enhanced, and SSIMWAVE. The company operates a network of IMAX systems comprising commercial multiplexes, commercial destinations, and institutional locations in 90 countries and territories. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About News

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Investor’s Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, and Dow Jones Energy through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, mobile apps, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts. It also owns and operates Monday to Friday, Saturday and Sunday, weekly, and bi-weekly newspapers comprising The Australian, The Weekend Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Sunday Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, Sunday Mail, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday, The Times, The Sunday Times, and New York Post, as well as digital mastheads and other websites. In addition, the company publishes general fiction, nonfiction, children’s, and religious books; provides sports, entertainment, and news services to pay-TV and streaming subscribers, and other commercial licensees through satellite and internet distribution; and broadcasts rights to live sporting events. Further, it offers property and property-related advertising and services on its websites and mobile applications; digital real estate services; and financial services. News Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.