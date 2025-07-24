IMA Advisory Services Inc. Takes $102,000 Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 730 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $242.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $251.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

