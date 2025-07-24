IMA Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,821 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Generac by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Generac by 42.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac stock opened at $152.82 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.78 million. Generac had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.84.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

