IMA Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 308 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,021,107. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.8%

Travelers Companies stock opened at $264.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.89 and a 200 day moving average of $256.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.94 and a 12-month high of $277.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.56.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

